Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

Was surprised to see this guy still flitting around. And was even more happy when it actually landed and sat there without hardly any movement.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
November 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shot of this beauty.
November 6th, 2025  
