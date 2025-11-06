Sign up
Photo 3478
Mr Mallard, Swimming Along!
There was a Mrs right behind him, but I just couldn't get her in this shot.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th November 2025 12:57pm
Tags
birds-rick365
