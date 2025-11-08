Sign up
Previous
Photo 3480
Am I A Palm Warbler!
According to my app, it called this one a Palm Warbler, but from the picture that they posted, not so sure that this is the same bird. So if anyone can identify it, please do, and thank you so much.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10982
photos
156
followers
55
following
953% complete
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3722
3478
3777
3723
3479
3778
3724
3480
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th November 2025 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
