Previous
Am I A Palm Warbler! by rickster549
Photo 3480

Am I A Palm Warbler!

According to my app, it called this one a Palm Warbler, but from the picture that they posted, not so sure that this is the same bird. So if anyone can identify it, please do, and thank you so much.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
953% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact