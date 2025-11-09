Previous
Found a Clump of Mushrooms Today! by rickster549
Photo 3481

Found a Clump of Mushrooms Today!

Was really surprised to see this nice clump of mushrooms that had popped up like this. Especially, since we haven't had much rain, in the last couple of weeks.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Rick

