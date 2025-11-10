Previous
The Quackers Out for a Swim! by rickster549
The Quackers Out for a Swim!

Saw these two mallards swimming across the lake and they safely made it to the other side. This was the lake that they caught the gator in recently. Hopefully, there are not any more in there right now.
