Photo 3482
The Quackers Out for a Swim!
Saw these two mallards swimming across the lake and they safely made it to the other side. This was the lake that they caught the gator in recently. Hopefully, there are not any more in there right now.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
9th November 2025 1:59pm
Tags
birds-rick365
