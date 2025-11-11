Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 3483

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

One from the flowers in the front yard.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty.
November 12th, 2025  
