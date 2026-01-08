Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3484

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Saw this guy fly up in the tree in the front yard, so had to run and grab the camera. It seemed to be looking really hard for something on the ground.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
954% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture, details
January 9th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact