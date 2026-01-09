Previous
Tangerines, I Think! by rickster549
Photo 3485

Tangerines, I Think!

One of the orange trees at the park. From the size of these, I think they are probably tangerines. And these were way up towards the top of the bush, as all of the ones down low have been picked. So I couldn't sample one. :-(
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
954% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact