Previous
Photo 3485
Tangerines, I Think!
One of the orange trees at the park. From the size of these, I think they are probably tangerines. And these were way up towards the top of the bush, as all of the ones down low have been picked. So I couldn't sample one. :-(
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th January 2026 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
