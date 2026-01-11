Previous
Turtles Enjoying the Sun! by rickster549
Turtles Enjoying the Sun!

Found these guys out on the culvert enjoying the sun. Surprised that there were not several other up there, as warm as it was.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot.
January 12th, 2026  
