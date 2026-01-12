Previous
Got a Little Color Out in the Woods! by rickster549
Got a Little Color Out in the Woods!

Mostly dull colors out in the woods right now, but these berries really stood out. Unfortunately, I was told that these are an invasive species, so they may get pulled up at some time.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture
January 13th, 2026  
