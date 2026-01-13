Previous
And Here, We Have the Mr. Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
And Here, We Have the Mr. Pileated Woodpecker!

Just love those hairdo's they have on their head. Just in case your not familiar with determining the sex of the birds, note that strip of red along the beak. If it's female, she does not have that red strip at that location.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and gorgeous bokeh.
January 14th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super shot...great feather details
January 14th, 2026  
