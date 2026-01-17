Previous
A Couple of Mallards Chasing After the Lady! by rickster549
Photo 3492

A Couple of Mallards Chasing After the Lady!

These two males seemed to be following the lady mallard. She wasn't showing a whole lot of interest, so not sure if these guys continued the chase or not.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Super capture!
January 18th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice sheen on their head feathers
January 18th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and capture.
January 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact