Previous
Photo 3492
A Couple of Mallards Chasing After the Lady!
These two males seemed to be following the lady mallard. She wasn't showing a whole lot of interest, so not sure if these guys continued the chase or not.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th January 2026 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Super capture!
January 18th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice sheen on their head feathers
January 18th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and capture.
January 18th, 2026
