Previous
Photo 3493
Camellia Flower!
Think this one may have had a little cold weather on it. Unfortunately, tonight is really going to put a hurt on them. It will be one of our coldest nights so far. Think I need to move further south. :-)
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th January 2026 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
