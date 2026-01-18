Previous
Camellia Flower! by rickster549
Photo 3493

Camellia Flower!

Think this one may have had a little cold weather on it. Unfortunately, tonight is really going to put a hurt on them. It will be one of our coldest nights so far. Think I need to move further south. :-)
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact