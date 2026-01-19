Previous
Little Blue Heron, Looking for Breakfast! by rickster549
Little Blue Heron, Looking for Breakfast!

Found this guy at the river this morning wading around looking for it's breakfast. Wasn't doing a lot of poking, so it was probably getting hungry.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Amazing capture and colours.
January 20th, 2026  
