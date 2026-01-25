Previous
Brown Pelican After the Dive! by rickster549
Brown Pelican After the Dive!

Got to see a lot of pelican's making dives. Just didn't have the time to go through all of them, so had to settle for one of the after dives. More to follow in the next couple of days.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
