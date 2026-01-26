Previous
The Armadillo Just Walked Right Out in Front of My Wife and I! by rickster549
The Armadillo Just Walked Right Out in Front of My Wife and I!

And I'm not sure it even saw us. They do seem to almost be blind at times, but when they do see you, they will usually jump straight up and really take off running.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this interesting animal.
January 27th, 2026  
