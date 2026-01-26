Sign up
Photo 3501
The Armadillo Just Walked Right Out in Front of My Wife and I!
And I'm not sure it even saw us. They do seem to almost be blind at times, but when they do see you, they will usually jump straight up and really take off running.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this interesting animal.
January 27th, 2026
