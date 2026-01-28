Previous
Little Blue Heron Wading in the Grass! by rickster549
Photo 3503

Little Blue Heron Wading in the Grass!

As usual, it was busy looking for it's morning snacks. Watched for a bit, but never did see it get anything while out in this section.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
