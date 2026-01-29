Previous
Osprey Floating in Air! by rickster549
Photo 3504

Osprey Floating in Air!

Saw this guy just floating up in air looking down in the waters. Was hoping for a dive, but never did see that. I might have been too busy with the Pelicans making their dives.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact