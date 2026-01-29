Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3504
Osprey Floating in Air!
Saw this guy just floating up in air looking down in the waters. Was hoping for a dive, but never did see that. I might have been too busy with the Pelicans making their dives.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11058
photos
154
followers
55
following
960% complete
View this month »
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
Latest from all albums
3746
3502
3805
3747
3503
3806
3748
3504
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th January 2026 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close