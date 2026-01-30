Sign up
Previous
Photo 3505
And Once Again, They are Up and Away for Another Dive!
The Pelicans had just dove into the water, but they didn't stay very long. Guess they got a mouthful, but then they were taking off to make another dive.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th January 2026 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot.
January 31st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding!
January 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
great action shot ! fav
January 31st, 2026
