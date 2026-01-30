Previous
And Once Again, They are Up and Away for Another Dive! by rickster549
And Once Again, They are Up and Away for Another Dive!

The Pelicans had just dove into the water, but they didn't stay very long. Guess they got a mouthful, but then they were taking off to make another dive.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot.
January 31st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
January 31st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
great action shot ! fav
January 31st, 2026  
