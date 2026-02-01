Previous
Mr Cardinal Going After the Food! by rickster549
Mr Cardinal Going After the Food!

Finally started seeing some cardinals out on the feeder, so watched out today, since I probably wasn't going to go out. Fortunately, had several of them drop by.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Rick

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous bird and colour, lovely shot and timing.
February 2nd, 2026  
