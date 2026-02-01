Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
Mr Cardinal Going After the Food!
Finally started seeing some cardinals out on the feeder, so watched out today, since I probably wasn't going to go out. Fortunately, had several of them drop by.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st January 2026 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous bird and colour, lovely shot and timing.
February 2nd, 2026
