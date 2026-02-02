Sign up
Previous
Photo 3508
Cardinal Getting Out of the Wind!
So it seemed. It was just tucked back into the feeder and not really eating anything, and it looked like it might be really cold.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11070
photos
155
followers
55
following
961% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st January 2026 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely shot ! fav
February 3rd, 2026
