Cardinal Getting Out of the Wind! by rickster549
Cardinal Getting Out of the Wind!

So it seemed. It was just tucked back into the feeder and not really eating anything, and it looked like it might be really cold.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
Beryl Lloyd
What a lovely shot ! fav
February 3rd, 2026  
