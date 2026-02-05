Sign up
Previous
Photo 3511
Alpine Groves Historic House-for FOR Black and White!
One more shot from the Alpine Groves Park that I usually go to every night for sunset. The house is really bright white, so it didn't take a whole lot to convert it to b&w.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th February 2026 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Nice b&w image
February 6th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful house and lovely b/w.
February 6th, 2026
