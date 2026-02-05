Previous
Alpine Groves Historic House-for FOR Black and White! by rickster549
Alpine Groves Historic House-for FOR Black and White!

One more shot from the Alpine Groves Park that I usually go to every night for sunset. The house is really bright white, so it didn't take a whole lot to convert it to b&w.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Nice b&w image
February 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful house and lovely b/w.
February 6th, 2026  
