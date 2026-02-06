Previous
For FoR- Another View of the Orange Barn at Alpine Groves! by rickster549
Photo 3512

For FoR- Another View of the Orange Barn at Alpine Groves!

Just a different view of the orange packing barn. This one is behind the white house that I posted last night.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
962% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
if that structure could only talk...
February 7th, 2026  
Jane Pittenger ace
Like the Wide roof
February 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Neat low-sloping roof
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact