Photo 3512
For FoR- Another View of the Orange Barn at Alpine Groves!
Just a different view of the orange packing barn. This one is behind the white house that I posted last night.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th February 2026 5:31pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
if that structure could only talk...
February 7th, 2026
Jane Pittenger
ace
Like the Wide roof
February 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Neat low-sloping roof
February 7th, 2026
