Snowy Egret Running Around Out in the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 3515

Snowy Egret Running Around Out in the Waters!

This guy was gunning around out in the water chasing after the minnows. Always after the food.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Nice capture.
February 10th, 2026  
