Some Days You Just Can't Get a Clear Shot! by rickster549
Some Days You Just Can't Get a Clear Shot!

And Mr Cardinal just wouldn't get out in the open to get that clear shot.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
PhylM*S ace
So lucky to have these beauties where you are. Gorgeous.
February 11th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of the beautiful cardinal
February 11th, 2026  
