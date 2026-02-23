Previous
Little Blue Heron Watching the Waves! by rickster549
Photo 3529

Little Blue Heron Watching the Waves!

Hadn't seen one closed down like that before, so it looked a little different. But think with all of the wind, it was just trying to stay low and avoid the splashes.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
