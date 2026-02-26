Sign up
Previous
Photo 3532
Squirrel Trying to Decide Whether to Eat or Run!
Think this guy was trying to decide if it should run or just wait a minute and that guy with the camera would go away. He won, the guy with the camera walked away.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrels-rick365
