Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3536
The Egret Stopped at the Walkway!
Went down to Sweetwater Wetlands Park today, so got plenty of shots. This Egret wasn't sure about crossing the path, so it was just waiting there on the grass.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11154
photos
155
followers
55
following
968% complete
View this month »
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
Latest from all albums
3778
3534
3837
3779
3535
3838
3780
3536
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd March 2026 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
March 3rd, 2026
Diana
ace
Great story telling, he seemed to have a lot to say!
March 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close