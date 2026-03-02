Previous
The Egret Stopped at the Walkway! by rickster549
The Egret Stopped at the Walkway!

Went down to Sweetwater Wetlands Park today, so got plenty of shots. This Egret wasn't sure about crossing the path, so it was just waiting there on the grass.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
March 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Great story telling, he seemed to have a lot to say!
March 3rd, 2026  
