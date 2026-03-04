Previous
Sandhill Cranes! by rickster549
Sandhill Cranes!

There were five of them, but one of them had run on down the slope and got out of the picture. These are from the Sweetwater Wetlands in Gainsville Fll.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Rick

ace
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Danette Thompson ace
I love Sandhill cranes. They don’t come quite this far south.
March 5th, 2026  
