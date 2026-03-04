Sign up
Photo 3538
Sandhill Cranes!
There were five of them, but one of them had run on down the slope and got out of the picture. These are from the Sweetwater Wetlands in Gainsville Fll.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd March 2026 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
I love Sandhill cranes. They don’t come quite this far south.
March 5th, 2026
