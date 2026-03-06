Previous
Profile View of the Sandhill Crane Head! by rickster549
Profile View of the Sandhill Crane Head!

Finally got one of them to turn their head in the right direction. Love that red covering it has on it's head. Taken at Sweetwater Wetlands.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Rick

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice focus, dof
March 7th, 2026  
