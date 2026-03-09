Previous
Bald Eagle Watching Over the Nest! by rickster549
Photo 3543

Bald Eagle Watching Over the Nest!

Not sure which one this is, but it was sure keeping an eye on the nest. I walked all around the area to try and get a clear shot, but couldn't get a clear shot at all. No little heads today, so not sure how far along they are in the nest.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
970% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact