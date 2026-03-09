Sign up
Photo 3543
Bald Eagle Watching Over the Nest!
Not sure which one this is, but it was sure keeping an eye on the nest. I walked all around the area to try and get a clear shot, but couldn't get a clear shot at all. No little heads today, so not sure how far along they are in the nest.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11175
photos
156
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th March 2026 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
