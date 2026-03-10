Turkey Heading Away!

While I was getting shots of one of the Ospreys this morning, I kept hearing a clucking noise. Wasn't sure what it was, but after getting enough shots of the Osprey, I then started to move towards the sound, and then I saw something move. It finally somewhat got out in the open where i could get a shot. Got a few, and then I tried to move on towards where it had run off too. At that point, it then took off out over the river and flew away. Just too much obstruction to get any kind of shot in flight.