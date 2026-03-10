Previous
Turkey Heading Away! by rickster549
Photo 3544

Turkey Heading Away!

While I was getting shots of one of the Ospreys this morning, I kept hearing a clucking noise. Wasn't sure what it was, but after getting enough shots of the Osprey, I then started to move towards the sound, and then I saw something move. It finally somewhat got out in the open where i could get a shot. Got a few, and then I tried to move on towards where it had run off too. At that point, it then took off out over the river and flew away. Just too much obstruction to get any kind of shot in flight.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Nice one.
March 11th, 2026  
