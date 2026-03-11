Previous
Snowy Egret, About to Take Off! by rickster549
Photo 3545

Snowy Egret, About to Take Off!

My Merlin app said this one was a Snowy Egret, but it sure looks like a juvenile little blue heron, so guess I'll have to flip a coin.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
971% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous action shot
March 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact