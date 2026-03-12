Previous
Red Admiral Butterfly! by rickster549
Red Admiral Butterfly!

Saw this one as I was walking the trail. Just wish it could have picked a better place to land.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Nice find and capture
March 13th, 2026  
