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Common Gallinules! by rickster549
Photo 3547

Common Gallinules!

A pair of these guys hanging out in the grassy area at Sweetwater Wetlands.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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