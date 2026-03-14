Previous
Mr Cardinal at the Feeder! by rickster549
Photo 3548

Mr Cardinal at the Feeder!

Saw this guy out there this morning so had to run and get the camera and get a few shot through the window.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact