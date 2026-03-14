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Previous
Photo 3548
Mr Cardinal at the Feeder!
Saw this guy out there this morning so had to run and get the camera and get a few shot through the window.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
14th March 2026 1:40pm
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