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Puppy Dog Getting Her Excercise In! by rickster549
Photo 3551

Puppy Dog Getting Her Excercise In!

Caught this one running from her dad owner to her mom owner. They let her run about 75 yards back and forth to get her exercise in for the day.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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