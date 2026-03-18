Previous
Dragonfly and Shadows on the Palm Frond! by rickster549
Photo 3552

Dragonfly and Shadows on the Palm Frond!

Saw this one land on that palm frond and it actually sat there for quite a while.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
973% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact