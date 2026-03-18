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Previous
Photo 3552
Dragonfly and Shadows on the Palm Frond!
Saw this one land on that palm frond and it actually sat there for quite a while.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
18th March 2026 12:36pm
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