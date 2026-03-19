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Kingfisher! by rickster549
Photo 3553

Kingfisher!

Surprised that this guy let me get as close as I did. And it sat there for a while. Tried to remove that stick in front of it, but it just wasn't working tonight. Will work on that.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Babs ace
Looks like he is having a bad hair day.
March 20th, 2026  
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