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Male Downy Woodpecker at the Suet! by rickster549
Photo 3555

Male Downy Woodpecker at the Suet!

Got this guy on the suet bar. It's a favorite for the woodpeckers.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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