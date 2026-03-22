Previous
Another Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3556

Another Woodpecker!

According to Merlin, this is a Red Bellied Woodpecker. Not sure whats in the end of that limb, but this guy was really going after it.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
974% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact