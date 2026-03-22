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Previous
Photo 3556
Another Woodpecker!
According to Merlin, this is a Red Bellied Woodpecker. Not sure whats in the end of that limb, but this guy was really going after it.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
22nd March 2026 11:36am
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