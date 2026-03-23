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Previous
Photo 3557
Rocky Raccoon Watching People Passing By!
This guy ran down the path and then headed up the tree and found the nearest "V" that it could hang out in. It spent quite a while watching people walking down the trail. I finally left, so not sure where or when it came down.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
23rd March 2026 11:53am
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