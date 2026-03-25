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Bald Eagle Just Circling in the Wind! by rickster549
Photo 3559

Bald Eagle Just Circling in the Wind!

While out this morning, noticed a shadow and looked up and saw this guy floating up there. It was just going around in wide circles, but as it was doing it, it was gaining a lot lot altitude.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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