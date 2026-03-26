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Previous
Photo 3560
Found Rocky Raccooon Again Today!
Well, actually, another lady walking the trail took me down to where he had been seen. Was nice of her to guide me to the tree where our friend was waiting.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th March 2026 12:08pm
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misc-rick365
*lynn
ace
Hope this raccoon isn't after the birds' eggs.
March 27th, 2026
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