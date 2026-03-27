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Osprey, Getting Ready to Take Off! by rickster549
Photo 3561

Osprey, Getting Ready to Take Off!

And it did. It made a circle and came right back.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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*lynn ace
Wow!
March 28th, 2026  
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