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Tonight's Moon Shining Bright! by rickster549
Photo 3563

Tonight's Moon Shining Bright!

Noticed the moon while we were down for sunset, so had to try and get a few shots of it after I got home.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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