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Dad Osprey Standing Guard! by rickster549
Photo 3564

Dad Osprey Standing Guard!

I assume that it is dad, after closer looks on the nest, I did see the tail feathers of what I believe to be mom. All I could see were the very end of the tail feathers, and I didn't see them until I put it on the computer.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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