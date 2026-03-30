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Previous
Photo 3564
Dad Osprey Standing Guard!
I assume that it is dad, after closer looks on the nest, I did see the tail feathers of what I believe to be mom. All I could see were the very end of the tail feathers, and I didn't see them until I put it on the computer.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
30th March 2026 12:00pm
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