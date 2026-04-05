Previous
The Ducks Were Bobbing for Smething! by rickster549
Photo 3570

The Ducks Were Bobbing for Smething!

Not sure what they were after, but they were poking their heads down in the water for short periods of time. Never did see if they brought anything up.
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
978% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact