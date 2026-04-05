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Photo 3570
The Ducks Were Bobbing for Smething!
Not sure what they were after, but they were poking their heads down in the water for short periods of time. Never did see if they brought anything up.
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
5th April 2026 9:53am
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