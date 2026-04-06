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The Kingfishr With It's Prize! by rickster549
Photo 3571

The Kingfishr With It's Prize!

Had been watching this guy up on a limb and then it made a dive into the water. Didn't get the splash, but did get it a little bit after take-off. If you look close, you'll see it's reward in it's beak.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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