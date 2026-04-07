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Previous
Photo 3572
The Kingfisher Was Taunting Me, Again Today!
It was flying back and forth down the riverbank. And I was having to run back and forth to keep up with it. Not sure how many shots I took, but it was a bunch.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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Overflow Pictures
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NIKON D850
Taken
7th April 2026 4:01pm
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